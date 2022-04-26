SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is facing a slew of charges following a shooting in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded on April 12 to the 200 block of Woodgate Drive in reference to a shooting.

Deputies arrested and charged Eric Charles Godfrey, 34, of Spartanburg, on Friday with the following:

four counts of attempted murder

possession of a weapon during the commission of the violent crime

possession of firearm or ammunition by person convicted of a violent felony

Eric Godfrey (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)

Tiffanie Fox (Source: Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office)

At the time of the crime, Godfrey was on home detention for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Godfrey is currently being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Deputies also arrested Tiffanie Elizabeth Fox, 37, of Cowpens, and charged her with obstructing justice.

According to the arrest warrant, Fox gave false information regarding the shooting on Woodgate Drive.