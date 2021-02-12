Man faces rape, kidnapping charges in 2 Charlotte sexual assault cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 31-year-old man is facing rape and kidnapping charges related to sexual assault cases from 2018 and 2019, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officials said a 33-year-old woman was walking home from work on August 3, 2018, near the 200 block of North Caldwell Street when a man “moved her against her will” and sexually assaulted her. She was treated at a nearby hospital.

On March 20, 2019, a then 23-year-old woman said she was near the 700 block of Chipley Avenue when a man pointed a weapon at her, moved her against her will and sexually assaulted her. She was also treated at the hospital.

Police said they matched DNA from Justinian Henderson to both crimes on January 14, 2001.

Henderson voluntarily came to a police interview on February 11. After his interview, he was taken into custody.

Henderson has been charged with four counts of first-degree rape and first-degree kidnapping for the 2018 case. He was additionally charged with three counts of first-degree rape, first-degree sex offense, first-degree kidnapping and assaulting by pointing a gun and assault on a female for the 2019 case.

CMPD said the investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.