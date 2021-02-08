Man faces murder charge in shooting death of Ridgeway teen

Chistopher McCullough (courtesy of the York County Sheriff’s Office)

February 14 2021 02:30 pm

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was charged with murder Monday in relation to the shooting death of 19-year-old Paul Harts in Rock Hill, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Harts was shot around 9:40 p.m. on January 23 near the intersection of Brownstone Drive and McShae Road in Rock Hill. He was brought to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Officials said 22-year-old Christopher L. McCullough has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession with the intent to distribute schedule I, II, and III narcotics.

