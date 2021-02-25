Man faces murder charge after deadly Rock Hill shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Rock Hill man has been charged with murder for the death of a 29-year-old found shot multiple times last Friday, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Officers responded to calls regarding a shooting near 300 Rich Street on Feb. 19. Winston Salem resident Harterius Massey was found in a driveway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body and was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

Rock Hill Police said 24-year-old Jarod Nelson was identified as the suspect and arrested on Wednesday.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 803-329-7293.