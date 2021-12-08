Man faces charges after deputies seize 6.2 pounds of drugs in NC

(Source: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested after deputies seized 6.2 pounds of drugs in Buncombe County.

After a six-month-long investigation, the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested Theodore Russell Finley, of Asheville.

Deputies executed a search warrant at Finely’s home where they seized  2.7 pounds of fentanyl, 1.9 pounds of crack cocaine, 1.6 pounds of powder cocaine, $78,926, and two pistols, one of which was stolen. 

Finely was charged with:

  • possession of firearm by felon
  • possession of stolen firearm
  • level III trafficking in fentanyl
  • possession with intent to manufacture, sale or deliver fentanyl
  • level III trafficking in cocaine
  • possession with intent to manufacture, sale or deliver cocaine
  • maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for the purposes of controlled substances
  • possession of marijuana
  • possession of drug paraphernalia

Finley was given a $200,000 secured bond.

The sheriff’s office said this is the largest fentanyl seizure in Buncombe County history.

