Man faces attempted murder charges in Rock Hill gas station stabbing

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Chester man is facing attempted murder charges in a stabbing incident that occurred over the weekend at a Rock Hill gas station, local police said Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a stabbing around 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the Ace Energy Mart on 2561 Cherry Road. A 22-year-old unidentified woman was found suffering from stab wounds in the parking lot and was transported to Piedmont Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. A 33-year-old unidentified man was also found with a stab mark on his clothes but was not injured.

An initial investigation identified Chester resident Preston Caldwell, 49, as the suspect, and officers arrested him a short time later at a nearby location. The police report indicated Caldwell attacked both victims, stabbing the woman and attempting to stab the man. It is unknown what led to the attack.

He faces multiple charges including attempted murder.