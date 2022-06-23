LOCUST, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man has died from injuries sustained during a traffic stop where he and a Locust officer exchanged gunfire in a residential neighborhood, authorities confirmed.

Police said Michael Angela Gales, 37, of Locust, passed away at 7:28 a.m. Wednesday, June 22.

According to the Locust Police Department, an officer tried to pull over a silver convertible car driven by Gales after witnessing multiple traffic violations in the area of North Central Ave and Bethel Church Rd.

The officer followed the vehicle to the Whispering Hills subdivision near the intersection of Meadowcreek Village Drive and Whispering Hills Drive where Gales stopped and got out of his vehicle.

Authorities said shortly after, there was an exchange of gunfire between Gales and the Locust officer, with Gales being struck. Gales was airlifted to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center at that time.

The Locust officer was not struck by gunfire during the exchange, authorities said.

Statement released from the Locust Police Department to Queen City News:

Any additional information about the incident that we would disclose, including the identity of the officer involved, will not occur until the completion of the NC SBI’s investigation of the incident which is standard practice per Locust Police Department use of force policy. Also per LPD policy the officer involved remains on administrative leave. Locust police officers are equipped with body cameras, and we will confirm that the camera was activated during the incident. There was an ongoing criminal investigation against Mr. Gales for the incident which has been concluded due to his death. Locust Police Department

This is an ongoing investigation.