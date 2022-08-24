CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who was shot in northeast Charlotte early Wednesday morning died in the hospital, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a shooting around 12:15 a.m. on August 24 near the 1100 block of West Sugar Creek Road where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

CMPD said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

The investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak to a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.