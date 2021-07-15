Man dies from injuries sustained in shooting after showing up at hospital in Pineville, police say

PINEVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man has died from injuries he sustained in a shooting after showing up to a local hospital in Pineville, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

CMPD said shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 15, officers responded to a hospital in Pineville after a man with an apparent gunshot wound arrived seeking treatment.

The man was transported from Pineville Hospital to Atrium Main by Medic where he died from his injuries.

Detectives responded to the hospital to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence. At this time, CMPD said they do not have an exact location of where the shooting happened.

This case remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call 704-432-TIPS. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.