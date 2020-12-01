Man dies from gunshot wound in southeast Charlotte homicide

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte after a man with a gunshot wound died in the hospital Monday night.

According to CMPD, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call just before 9 p.m. Monday near the 5700 block of Electra Lane.

Officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died around 11:30 p.m.

CMPD detectives said the homicide investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

