(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte after a man with a gunshot wound died in the hospital Monday night.
According to CMPD, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call just before 9 p.m. Monday near the 5700 block of Electra Lane.
Officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died around 11:30 p.m.
CMPD detectives said the homicide investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE
- U.S. students falling behind in math during pandemic, study finds
- Tips to protect against ‘porch pirates’ during the holiday shopping season
- COVID-19 patient gets help from across the U.S. thanks to Navy SEAL brother-in-law
- Ice-T says ‘no-masker’ father-in-law is ‘a believer now’ after 40 days in ICU battling COVID-19
- Man dies from gunshot wound in southeast Charlotte homicide