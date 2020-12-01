Man dies from gunshot wound in southeast Charlotte homicide

Crime and Public Safety
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Charlotte after a man with a gunshot wound died in the hospital Monday night.

According to CMPD, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call just before 9 p.m. Monday near the 5700 block of Electra Lane.

Officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died around 11:30 p.m.

CMPD detectives said the homicide investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral