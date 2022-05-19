CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man died Thursday morning after he was taken to the hospital following a shooting in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the incident around 12:47 a.m. on May 19 to the 300 block of Blackhawk Road where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers started life-saving efforts while waiting for Medic to arrive, police said.

Authorities said the man was taken to the hospital where hospital staff pronounced him dead around 1:20 a.m.

Detectives are investigating the shooting death as a homicide.

Police did not mention a potential suspect or motive in the case.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, CMPD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.