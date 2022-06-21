GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man died in the hospital after he was found shot in Gastonia early Tuesday morning, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a shooting outside in the 800 block of Rankin Avenue around 1:15 a.m.

A man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he died.

Authorities said they do not have any information about a potential suspect.

The identity of the person’s name has not been released pending confirmation and family notifications.

More information is expected after the man has been positively identified, police told Queen City News.