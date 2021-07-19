Man dies after overnight shooting in northeast Charlotte, homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 34-year-old man died in the hospital Sunday night after a shooting in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a reported shooting just before 10:30 p.m. on July 18 near the 1100 block of W. Sugar Creek Road.

Officers found a man, identified as Joshua Bullock, suffering from a gunshot wound. Bullock was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later, police said.

Detectives responded to the scene and are investigating the case as a homicide.

No information about a potential suspect was released.

CMPD said the case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 704-432-TIPS or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.