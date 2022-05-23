ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Wilkesboro man died Sunday after two cars crashed head-on on NC 127 in Alexander County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said 27-year-old Cierra Jones of Newton was driving north on NC 127 when she crossed the centerline and struck a Toyota Prius head-on near Rink Dam Road.

The driver of the Prius, 66-year-old James Thompson, was critically injured and taken to a hospital in Hickory where he died.

A 63-year-old woman and three children in the Prius were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Troopers said Jones received non-life-threatening injuries.

An initial investigation indicated that alcohol impairment was a contributing factor in the crash, Highway Patrol said.

Jones was charged with driving while impaired, reckless driving, driving left of center and transporting an open container.

Troopers said additional charges are pending.