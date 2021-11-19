Man dead after being struck by tractor-trailer backing up in parking lot of Charlotte business

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — One man is dead after being hit by a tractor-trailer on Friday morning in the Druid Hills North area northeast of Uptown.

According to CMPD, investigators responded to the parking lot of a commercial business park at 701 Atando Avenue. When they arrived, they located the tractor-trailer and its driver Silvio Ocampo, as well as the victim, 45-year-old Jose Danilo Guerra-Mejia.

Medic arrived and transported Guerra-Mejia to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He died shortly after his arrival at the hospital.

Preliminary investigation shows that Ocampo was delivering a trailer to the business park and after detaching the trailer, Ocampo moved the tractor to the opposite side of the business in order to attach another trailer for delivery. When Ocampo arrived at the second trailer, he began to back up the tractor and struck Guerra-Mejia who was removing a security device underneath the trailer.

Investigators say it is believed that Ocampo did not know that Guerra-Mejia was around or underneath the trailer at the time, and that speed or impairment were not factors in the crash. There are no charges pending at this time, though, the investigation is ongoing.

Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about this case is asked to call CMPD Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600 or leave a tip online at charlottecrimestoppers.com.