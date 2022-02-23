CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in a south Charlotte neighborhood Wednesday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Police said officers responded to a shooting just before 3 a.m. on Feb. 23 on the 3600 block of Annlin Avenue.
Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
CMPD homicide detectives responded to the scene to collect evidence throughout the morning.
Authorities said the investigation is active and ongoing. There was no mention of a suspect. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak to a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.