Man convicted of robbing 2 women at gunpoint, sexually assaulting 1 in Uptown Charlotte construction site

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was convicted Wednesday of robbing two women at gunpoint before sexually assaulting one of them at a construction site in Uptown Charlotte in 2019, according to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said that two women were walking in the early morning hours of July 5, 2019, on West 5th Street when they were approached by Jordan Douglas, 23, who was armed with a gun.

Douglas demanded the women give him their backpacks before knocking one of them to the ground, placing her in a chokehold and held a gun to her head, officials said.

He then fired his gun at the other woman but she was not struck.

Prosecutors said while still gripping the woman on the ground, he dragged her into a construction site and began to sexually assault her.

Her friend then grabbed a piece of rebar and struck him in the head. The women escaped after Douglas fell.

Someone nearby heard the gunshot and the victims’ screams and called 911 so Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officers were on their way when they escaped.

Officers quickly found Douglas and took him into custody after a foot chase.

Prosecutors said the two women “bravely” testified against Douglas in his trial.

He was found guilty of first-degree sex offense, first-degree kidnapping, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and resisting a public officer. The jury also found him guilty of an additional count of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Douglas was sentenced to at least 25 years in prison and must register as a sex offender for 30 years after his release.