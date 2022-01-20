Man charged with stabbing 67-year-old family member in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Investigators have arrested a 22-year-old man on charges of attempted murder after a 67-year-old family member of the suspect was found with multiple stab wounds.

According to Gastonia Police, Camren Rashard Ford is being held in Gaston County Jail without bond.

Investigators responded to the victim’s home Wednesday just before 5 p.m. on the 1000 block of Holland Avenue. When they arrived, they found a female victim suffering from stab wounds. She was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

When interviewed by investigators, the victim said Ford entered her home, stabbed her several times, and fled the scene.

A short time later, investigators found Ford walking in the area of North Myrtle Street and Ware Avenue where he was taken into custody.

Investigators located a weapon believed to be used in the stabbing at the time of Ford’s arrest.