LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 19-year-old man is accused of murdering a 16-year-old who was shot during a fight at an apartment complex in Lancaster last month, according to the Lancaster Police Department.

Ja’mez O’Zecio Dye was charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Police said officers responded to a shooting at the Sycamore Run Apartments on Miller Street around 7:10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

When they arrived, officers said they found a 19-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and then flown to a nearby trauma center.

While police were investigating the shooting, a 16-year-old arrived at the hospital in a personal vehicle.

Investigators said the teen was also a victim of the Sycamore Run shooting. He died from his injuries during surgery.

Investigators said they learned through interviews and evidence that several young men were present “in and around” the apartment when the 16-year-old arrived in a car and walked toward the apartment.

An argument led to a physical altercation and several shots were fired from a handgun, police said. The teen was struck.

Arrest warrants were issued on February 25. Dye turned himself in at the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday and was arrested.

He was denied bond.

Police said the investigation remains open and active. Additional charges for others involved are possible.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at 803-283-1174 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 803-289-6040.