CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man has been charged with the murder of a popular Charlotte DJ after the father of two was killed by a stray bullet during a March shootout, CMPD said.

Michael Cornwell Jr. has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of James Freiberg.

Michael Anthony Cornwell Jr. (Courtesy: CMPD)

The deadly incident happened around 3:00 a.m. Saturday, March 5, near the 10000 block of Hilgrove Lane in the Steele Creek area.

Freiberg was found inside his apartment suffering from life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Freiberg was a popular DJ and manager of nightlife spots.

His widow, Vanessa Freiberg, told Queen City News back in March that ‘nothing even seems real.’

“I have to be strong for the children, and we have to learn how to keep his memory alive because it’s who he was and what he wanted,” said Vanessa.

Police said multiple shell casings were found outside in the parking lot.

According to CMPD, Freiberg was struck by a stray bullet that stemmed from a large shootout in the parking lot between two groups of people unrelated to Freiburg.