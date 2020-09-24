Man charged with murder of man shot dead in front of Lancaster home

A Lancaster man was arrested and charged for murder in the death of Garfield Antonio McGriff who was killed in his driveway August 1.

Lancaster Police said 40-year-old Demario Lamar Mingo shot and killed in the driveway of 325 Dixon Road.

Mingo was charged for murder and for possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

Mingo was on bond for second-degree burglary, three counts of armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession with intent to distribute.

