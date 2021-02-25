Police identify ‘armed and dangerous’ man in fatal shooting of two Gastonia men

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Dallas man is facing first-degree murder charges for the deaths of two men who were killed on Monday night, according to Gaston County Police.

Jordan Cameron Moses, 29, is facing two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, and one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police responded to a shooting at a home at 2410 Woodleaf Drive at 7:30 p.m. Monday where officers found 50-year-old Christopher Brooks dead from a gunshot wound. Brooks lived at the home.

Two other victims were taken to the hospital. Matthew Christopher Allison, 54, died from his injuries Tuesday, police said.

A third victim was last reported in critical condition.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-866-3320.