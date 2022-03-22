CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 25-year-old man was charged with the murder of a man who died after a shooting in Charlotte’s Grier Heights neighborhood Monday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. on March 21 near the 3600 block of Marvin Road.

Officers arrived at the scene and found that the victim, identified as 35-year-old Timothy Mackey, had been taken to another location a short distance away by bystanders.

Paramedics found Mackey and took him to the hospital where he died from his injuries, police said.

Investigators said 25-year-old Cedric Young was identified as the suspect in the case.

He was arrested without incident and charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

CMPD said the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak to a detective or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.