CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man accused of shooting and killing a 24-year-old man in south Charlotte early Monday morning was charged with murder after turning himself in overnight, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said 23-year-old David Caldwell was identified as the suspect in the death of Juwan Hernandez.

Investigators said Hernandez arrived at Matthews’ Novant Hospital around 3:30 a.m. on March 7 suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead around 4 a.m.

Officers later discovered that the shooting had happened in the 9500 block of Springfield Gardens Drive.

Detectives obtained warrants for murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon earlier this week, authorities said.

Caldwell reportedly turned himself in overnight Thursday at the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

CMPD said the investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-TIPS.