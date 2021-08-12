Man charged with murder in shooting death of 22-year-old in southwest Charlotte

Scene of the homicide in the Steele Creek area (FOX 46 Charlotte)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 26-year-old man has been charged with murder for his involvement in the death of a 22-year-old shot and killed in the Steele Creek area of Charlotte last Friday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Christian Boetius is accused of killing Terrik Roddey in a shooting just before 6 p.m. on August 6 in the 7600 block of Holliswood Court.

Police said officers found Roddey suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by Medic.

A witness told FOX 46 that she had just woken up from a nap when she heard several cars crash and then heard gunfire.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene Friday evening to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence.

CMPD said Boetius as a suspect. He was arrested Thursday on unrelated warrants and interviewed by homicide detectives.

Following the interview, police said Boetius was charged with murder, two counts of discharging a barreled weapon or firearm into occupied property and two counts of discharging a barreled weapon or firearm into occupied conveyance in operation.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.