CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was charged with murder after a shooting in east Charlotte Friday that killed one person and seriously injured another, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police accused 20-year-old Jeremiah Reed of shooting and killing 22-year-old Markus Petty and injuring another person on July 25.

Police said the incident happened just after 5 a.m. in the 5600 block of Sharon Pointe Road.

Medic confirmed that two people were taken from the scene to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Petty was pronounced dead after they arrived, police said.

Reed was arrested and charged with murder and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. CMPD did not mention any motive in the shooting.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak to a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.