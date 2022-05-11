HICKORY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A local man has been arrested after a woman was found dead inside a home in Hickory over the weekend, the Hickory Police Department announced Wednesday.

Officers responded to calls early Sunday morning to a home on 8th Avenue. Laura Matthews, 28, of Hickory, was found after an apparent assault and pronounced dead at the scene, the police report indicated.

An initial investigation identified Eddie Propst, 35, of Hickory, as a suspect in her death. Propst was located and taken into custody. He is being held without bond and faces first-degree murder charges.

This remains an active investigation.