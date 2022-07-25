CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was charged with murder after a shooting in west Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Authorities said officers responded to a shooting around 1:30 a.m. on July 24 on the 3400 block of Queen City Drive near I-85.

Christopher McGill, 35, was found on the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. McGill was taken to the hospital where he died shortly after 2 a.m.

Detectives said they arrested 27-year-old Dequayvious Young shortly after their preliminary investigation.

After he was interviewed by investigators, Young was charged with murder.

CMPD said the investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak to a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.