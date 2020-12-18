Man charged with killing Mount Holly Police officer made first court appearance Friday

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Joshua Funk, the man accused of shooting and killing Mount Holly police officer Tyler Herndon last Friday, is made his first appearance in court Friday.

A judge granted 25-year-old Joshua Tyler Funk a court-appointed attorney. He will be held without bond. The court said Funk could potentially face the death penalty if convicted.

CMPD said Mount Holly officers and a Gaston County police officer were confronting an armed, breaking and entering suspect around 3:30 a.m. when several shots were fired. The suspect was later identified as Funk.

According to online court records, Funk has three separate traffic citations and a pending larceny case out of Iredell County. He was due in court for the Iredell County case in January 2021.

He was charged with first-degree murder for the killing of Officer Herndon. Herndon was laid to rest at a ceremony in Kings Mountain on Tuesday.

