MAXTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Robeson County deputies said Thursday they have arrested a man in connection to human remains found in Maxton Wednesday.

Glenn Locklear III, 24, of Maxton, is charged with first-degree murder, concealment of death by disturbing/dismembering human remains and altering/destroying evidence.

The investigation began Tuesday after someone reached out to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins about a woman who had been missing since about Aug. 12, according to a release.

Investigators say the woman was seen on surveillance video walking into the Red Hill Community throughout the month of July, and they continue to comb through footage from the Red Hill Road area in Maxton.

Witnesses claim to have seen her through mid-August.

Wednesday, deputies say they found a body in a wooded area along Juanita Road in Maxton.

Investigators say it is believed to be the body of 20-year-old Wendy Jones, of Maxton, based on information from the family about tattoos and other markings.

However, they say they are waiting on confirmation from the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office.

“What we witnessed at this crime scene is something I would wish on no one,” says Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “Having to tell the family they could not see their own daughter is really hard.”

The sheriff says three women have been brutally killed in Robeson County in the last 10 months at the hands of a man, and says it is appalling.

“These horrific crimes shouldn’t be happening at all,” he says. “These families need prayer but we also need action from the courts to remove these men from the general public. No woman should tolerate a man physically abusing them.”

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case, and other agencies assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.