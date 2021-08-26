Man charged with exposing himself to child at NC school had been charged for same crime in Mecklenburg County, deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man working for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools has been arrested after allegedly exposing himself to a child at Lewisville Middle School, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, deputies say Charles Edward Holland, 24, of Winston-Salem, intentionally exposed his genitalia on school property at Lewisville Middle School.

Holland was a contracted employee of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office also confirmed that this is not the first offense for Holland, who has been charged with the same offense twice prior in Mecklenburg County.

Lewisville Middle School Principal Charles McAninch said in an email to the school community that the man was a contracted custodian. The school learned of the incident on Wednesday.

The suspect was charged with a felony count of indecent exposure involving a victim under the age of 16.

He received a $10,000 secured bond.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety of all residents of our community, no matter if they are at work, play, or school,” said Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough Jr. “The children of our community – our community’s most vulnerable residents – absolutely deserve to not only be safe but to also feel safe. We continuously work collaboratively with the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to ensure that our community’s children are protected to the best of our ability while they are being educated. We appreciate our working relationship with the school system, in this particular incident and throughout the school year.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 727-2112, anonymously text information to (336) 920-8477 or anonymously call Crimestoppers at (336) 727-2800 for English or (336) 728-3904 for Spanish.