CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was arrested last Tuesday and charged with the murder of a man shot and killed in northwest Charlotte in May, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police accused 29-year-old Johnny Justin Williams of killing 26-year-old Daquarius Malik Jackson.

Jackson was found suffering from gunshot wounds on the 3600 block of Avalon Avenue on May 12, police said. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

During the investigation, detectives said they identified Williams as a suspect in Jackson’s murder.

Williams was found on August 16 and arrested without incident, CMPD said.

He was charged with first-degree murder, conspire to commit first-degree murder, shooting into occupied property inflicting serious bodily injury and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The investigation remains active and going, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak to a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.