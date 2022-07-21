CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 35-year-old man was charged with murder Wednesday for the shooting death of a man in west Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said 48-year-old Gary Randolph was found suffering from gunshot wounds around 2 p.m. on July 19 in the 300 block of Reid Avenue. Medic pronounced him dead at the scene.

CMPD said detectives identified Marquest Latham as the suspect.

He was arrested Wednesday for an unrelated incident and taken to the Law Enforcement Center to be interviewed by homicide detectives.

After the interview, police said Latham was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

CMPD said the investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.