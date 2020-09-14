Man charged in shooting death of woman in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 34-year-old man has been charged with murder following the death of Beatrice Serrano who was found shot to death inside a car in east Charlotte last Thursday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

CMPD said Tommy Lee Carter was identified as the suspect in the September 10 shooting that occurred around 4 a.m. near the 3400 block of Denson Place.

Carter and a witness were both found at a nearby property. Carter was taken to the hospital for minor injuries he sustained during the incident.

When he was released, he was interviewed by homicide detectives and taken into the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office where he was charged with murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied property.

CMPD is still investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

