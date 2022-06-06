CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A young man was charged with murder after police say he shot and killed his stepfather at a Clayton home Saturday afternoon.

The incident was reported as a shooting around 3:20 p.m. at 117 Verrazano Place, which is in a neighborhood off Shotwell Road near U.S. 70 business, according to a news release from Clayton town officials.

When police arrived, they found Christopher Ray Whitfield, 50, dead inside the home, the news release said.

Whitfield was killed in a shooting, officials said.

Whitfield’s wife and stepson, Shaikeem Jemeruis Parker, 19, of Garner, were also at the home, according to the news release.

Parker was charged with first-degree murder in what appears to be “a domestic issue,” the release said.

The investigation is still underway.

No other information was released.