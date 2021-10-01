Man charged in NC woman’s killing after reporting her missing

MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged in a woman’s death weeks after reporting her missing, according to a news release from Mebane police.

Eric Mosher, 53, is charged with second-degree murder and concealment of death.

On Sept. 5, Mosher filed a missing person report with the Burlington Police Department saying he had not seen 61-year-old Yvonne Cavallo since Aug. 17.

As Burlington police investigated, they determined Mosher’s statements were untruthful.

Burlington Police Department, Graham Police Department and Mebane Police Department investigators worked together and determined Mosher was involved in a dispute with Cavallo where Mosher killed and discarded Cavallo’s body, the release said.

On Sept. 29, investigators found Cavallo’s remains on Cherry Lane, just outside of Mebane.

Mosher was taken into custody and held in the Alamance County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond.

Mebane police are still investigating and ask anyone with information to call (919) 563-9031.