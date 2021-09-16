Man charged in deadly hit-and-run in Charlotte apartment complex parking lot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man was arrested and charged Wednesday for his involvement in a deadly hit-and-run of a woman walking in the parking lot of a Charlotte apartment complex, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said 64-year-old Barbara Walker was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Hoskins Mill Lane on July 5. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but died on July 12.

Detectives said they identified 53-year-old Clive Hayes as the driver of the vehicle during their investigation. Hayes was arrested Sept. 15 and was interviewed by investigators.

Following the interview, Hayes was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and felony hit and run.

Police said the investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Oberer at 704-432-2169, extension 3, or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.