Man charged after Saturday night shooting in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police made an arrest after a shooting Saturday night at an apartment complex, according to the department.

Jamakion Kyleme Spivey, 19, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and simple possession of marijuana.

Police responded to the Sandygate Village Apartments at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday after an officer in the area heard gunshots, according to the department. One person was taken to a hospital before police arrived. Their condition is unknown.

No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382 and mention report number 21-021842.

