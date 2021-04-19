Man charged after burglarizing church home in Iredell County

HIDDENITE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 34-year-old man has been charged with burglary after he tried to enter a house on church property in northwestern Iredell County in March, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies were called to a home on the property of Pisgah United Methodist Church at 12:58 a.m. on March 16 after receiving a call that someone was trying to enter the house through the garage. The suspect had already left by the time deputies arrived.

Detectives found video footage from the church showing the suspect and his car. Witnesses helped detectives identify the man as Corey Allan Richardson of Wilkes County.

Richardson was arrested on April 13 and charged with first-degree burglary.

Officials said Richardson has been convicted of a number of other felonies, including multiple counts of intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule II narcotics, attempted possession of a firearm by a felon and multiple counts of breaking and entering.