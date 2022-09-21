WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after nearly 40 vehicles had their tires slashed in Winston-Salem.

According to Winston-Salem Police Department, officers were called to Glendare Park Apartments about vandalism on Aug. 5. When they got there, they found 37 vehicles with their tires slashed.

They investigated the vandalism and then sought a warrant for Christopher David Thompson for injury to personal property.

Thompson was arrested on Sept. 11 without incident and on Monday he was charged with 16 counts of injury to personal property.