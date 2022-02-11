Man broke into homes, attacked elderly man, touched young woman, bit officer, Virginia police say

HAYMARKET, Va. (WNCN) – A man was arrested in Virginia for assaulting an elderly homeowner during a burglary, inappropriately touching a young woman, and attacking police officers, a news release said.

Prince William County police said they were investigating a burglary on Feb. 4 around 10:20 p.m. They arrived in the 4400 block of Dodds Mill Drive in Haymarket, Virginia, and were told by residents that the man, later identified as Savonte Malik Manson Hawthorne, had broken into a neighbor’s house.

When Hawthorne, 25, saw officers arrive, he immediately approached them and struck one of them. He refused to follow commands and “actively resisted being taken into custody,” the release said.

Investigators then learned that Hawthorne forced his way into a home and assaulted the homeowner, who was a 79-year-old man. He then tried to get into a second house before destroying the shutters, the release said.

While outside the second house, Hawthorne saw a vehicle pull into a nearby driveway and walked up to it. He then opened the driver’s door and “inappropriately touched the 19-year-old female driver before neighbors intervened,” the news release said.

Then Hawthorne tried to get into a third home by smashing a front window, police said.

Officers then arrived and were confronted by Hawthorne. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and evaluation. While at the hospital, Hawthorne continued to resist and bit an officer before being re-secured, the release said.

Hawthorne was charged with three counts of burglary, two counts of assault and battery of a law enforcement officer, a count of sexual battery, and a count of unlawful wounding. He is being held without bond.