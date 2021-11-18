Man breaks into NC bar to drink beer, eat ice cream

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police have arrested a man they said broke into an Asheville bar where he drank beer and ate ice cream.

According to the Asheville Police Department, officers were called to the bar on Patton Avenue shortly after 9:00 a.m. on Monday for a break-in.

Officers arrived at the business to find open alcohol containers.

The suspect, 26-year-old Jesse William Allison of Asheville, was arrested a short time later and charged with two counts of larceny after breaking and entering and felony breaking and entering, police said.

Allison was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $3,000 bond.

