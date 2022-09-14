ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who hadn’t been out of prison for five months was sent back to the slammer after selling heroin and fentanyl to an undercover agent, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Five months after being released from federal prison, Shorod Young, of Spencer, was caught by undercover agents selling heroin and fentanyl in October of 2019, according to the sheriff’s report.

Young was arrested, charged, and sentenced on Monday, Sept. 12, to serve over seven years in prison.

He was sentenced in Greensboro’s U.S. District Court and a special investigators unit from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office conducted the undercover operation, documents showed.