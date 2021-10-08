Man awaiting sentencing found dead in Lincoln County jail cell, deputies say

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Lincoln County man awaiting sentencing after he was convicted of sexual assault was found dead his in jail cell late Thursday night, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 61-year-old Randy Rinck, Sr. was discovered by employees at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office around 11:30 on October 7 while they were collecting laundry from the prisoners. Rinck was found unresponsive in his cell.

Emergency crews attempted to revive him, but were unsuccessful, authorities said.

Deputies said he died by hanging.

Rinck was arrested on September 28 after he failed to return to court after the first day of his trial. Despite failing to appear, he was found guilty of second-degree forcible sexual offense and assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities said Rinck was charged in February after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman and holding her against her will at knifepoint.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home on Feb. 15 along Barsdale Lane in Lincolnton after a woman ran to a nearby home and asked the neighbor to call 911 because she was being held against her will.

She remained with the 911 caller until deputies arrived at the scene.

The woman told the sheriff’s office that she had gone to the Rinck’s home in Lincolnton on Feb. 13 to visit. While together, she told deputies she and Rinck went riding around and during that time, Rinck began drinking alcohol and started assaulting her.

When they returned back to the home, the woman told deputies Rinck threatened her with a knife and refused to let her leave. She told deputies he continued to assault her over the weekend and gave her two black eyes, and small cuts on her body.

During the attacks, a sexual offense occurred, the woman told the sheriff’s office. The woman was able to escape to a neighbor’s home on Monday and was able to finally contact the police.