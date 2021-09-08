Man assaults woman, exposes himself in Rock Hill neighborhood, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man is accused of grabbing a woman Tuesday morning in a Rock Hill neighborhood before he pulled his pants down and exposed himself, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police said the incident happened around 8:25 a.m. on Sept. 7 near the 1700 block of Hunters Trail.

A woman told police that she was walking in the neighborhood when a tall, young black man approached her and asked if she wanted to make $50. She reportedly told him she did not need any money and he touched her buttocks as she walked away.

Police said the suspect grabbed the woman and pulled his pants down exposing himself. The woman fought and screamed, alarming a neighbor in the area who then startled the suspect.

The man fled the scene.

The man was described as around six-foot-tall wearing blue jeans and a dark blue hooded sweatshirt. Anyone with information is asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7293.