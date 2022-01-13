Man arrested on murder charge after missing NC man found dead

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect man has been arrested after a missing man was found dead on Randleman Road, according to police.
Tahj Jahmier Johnson-Harris, 22, of Greensboro, was charged with first-degree murder. He received no bond.
📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on QCNews.com for Charlotte, NC and all of the Carolinas.
Police say 20-year-old Rysyrus Maurice Whitehurst, of Greensboro, was found dead on the 5800 block of Old Randleman Road.
Whitehurst’s family reported him missing on Wednesday. He was last seen at about 11 p.m. that day.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.