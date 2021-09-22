Man arrested in NC facing over a dozen charges, accused of sexual exploitation of minor

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing over a dozen charges, including sexual exploitation of a minor after being arrested in Randolph County, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The RCSO Criminal Investigation Division Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) was told that 24-year-old Ethan William Colbert had child pornography files he was distributing.

Deputies were also told that he was engaged in sexual relationships with juvenile females. Detectives began an investigation into those allegations.

On Aug. 16, deputies were dispatched in reference to a missing/runaway juvenile.

The child was found with Colbert and returned to a guardian. Detectives then learned that the two had been involved in a sexual relationship.

Following the investigation, the RCSO obtained warrants for Colbert on Tuesday.

He was arrested and served with:

nine counts of felony disseminating obscene material to a minor

seven counts of felony second-degree exploitation of a minor

one count of felony first-degree exploitation of a minor

one count of felony statutory rape of a child

one count of felony statutory sex offense of a child

Colbert is currently being held under a $1,000,000 bond at the Randolph County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Additional charges may be forthcoming.