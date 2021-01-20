Man arrested for the death of 23-year-old killed near UNC Charlotte campus

Azariel Araque (courtesy of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 22-year-old man was arrested in Lexington Tuesday in connection with the death of a 23-year-old killed near UNC Charlotte in November, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

On November 6, 2020, police responded around 7:30 p.m. to the 9000 block of Campus Walk Lane where a victim, who was later identified as Xavier Adams, 23, was pronounced dead. CMPD did not specify how Adams was killed, other than it was an assault with a deadly weapon.

Officials said Azariel Araque was charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and accessory after the fact to murder.

Araque is the second suspect to face charges in Adams’ death.

On December 3, 2020, 27-year-old Willie Swinton was arrested in Los Angeles, California. He was also charged with murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Willie Swinton (photo by CMPD)

CMPD said the case is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

