Man arrested for stealing from Uptown Circle K near Fourth Ward

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man has been arrested in connection to a theft that occurred in uptown Charlotte on Monday, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

CMPD officers responded to calls regarding a disturbance around 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, near 701 North Graham Street.

Officers learned that a suspect had entered and robbed a Circle K. An initial investigation revealed William Neal, 34, as the suspect, and an attempt was made a short time later to make contact with him in a parking lot near 1200 North Tryon.

Officers said Neal became uncooperative and resisted arrest but ultimately was taken into custody.

It is unclear at this time what exactly was stolen.

CMPD added that, as per protocol, they will conduct an internal investigation of the officers’ actions regarding Williams’ resisting arrest.

Neal faces multiple charges including felony breaking and entering.