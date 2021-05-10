Man arrested for shooting into vehicle in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 24-year-old man was arrested early Monday morning in Rock Hill after shooting into an occupied vehicle and fleeing the scene, according to the Rock Hill Police Department.

Officials said officers responded to a shooting around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning in the 800 block of Willow Wood Lane.

A witness told police that they saw a black man wearing a white shirt, black pants and a black hat with a gun visible in his waistband. They said they also saw a white car speed off after the shooting.

As police arrived on scene, officers said they saw a white Nissan speeding away and driving aggressively. They attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped away.

Police found the car a short time later on Cherry Street with a driver that the description given by the victims and the witness.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Police arrested 24-year-old Marveon Mobley for the incident. He was charged with two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and reckless driving.

No one was injured in the shooting.